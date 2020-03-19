Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chile > Chile protesters move off streets amid coronavirus outbreak

Chile protesters move off streets amid coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Chile protesters move off streets amid coronavirus outbreak

Chile protesters move off streets amid coronavirus outbreak

Street protests paused as gov't declares state of catastrophe, but movement continues with pots and pans, other methods.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mehar_Gans

Mehar Gans haha all activities cancelled including protests https://t.co/oTW9yecAKV 8 minutes ago

pakistani_news

Pakistan News Chile protesters move off streets amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/TP5CspGnpi 2 hours ago

Abdul248Abdul

Abdul Wahid Chile protesters move off streets amid coronavirus outbreak @AJENews https://t.co/0VYtnuyL8X 2 hours ago

deji_of_lagos

Deji Sadiq Chile protesters move off streets amid coronavirus outbreak Street protests paused as gov't declares state of catas… https://t.co/BS5m014hGn 2 hours ago

levaly2

Lynne Evans Chile protesters move off streets amid coronavirus outbreak @AJENews https://t.co/Tyy1w6IEkm 3 hours ago

Ph_Gerber

Philipp Gerber RT @Sandra_Cuffe: Today marks 5 months since mass protests against structural inequality began in #Chile. Also today, in response to the ra… 3 hours ago

Notyetsonic1

K RT @AJEnglish: Chile protesters move off streets amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/sEIO8D6Ghy 5 hours ago

dasilvvva21

ADEMIX UP Chile protesters move off streets amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/92wb9hZOjg https://t.co/4rbrhTDdp9 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beautiful Santa Monica is eerily empty on cold morning during LA's coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Beautiful Santa Monica is eerily empty on cold morning during LA's coronavirus lockdown

The surreal scenes in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday morning (March 17) as the normally bustling street is eerily empty amid the coronavirus outbreak that has non-essential businesses shut down in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:19Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.