Gavin Williamson admits schools may not open until September

Gavin Williamson admits schools may not open until September
Gavin Williamson admits schools may not open until September
Gavin Williamson: All schools to shut amid Covid-19 pandemic [Video]

Gavin Williamson: All schools to shut amid Covid-19 pandemic

Schools in England will close from Friday until further notice for all pupils except children of key workers and the most vulnerable, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said.

Government closes schools from Friday until 'further notice' [Video]

Government closes schools from Friday until 'further notice'

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced that schools in England will be closed from Friday until 'further notice'. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and..

