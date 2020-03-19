Global  

Floating US Navy hospital coming to New York

NEW YORK CITY— New York's getting a floating hospital to deal with the coronavirus, reports CNN.

According to Fox 5 New York, the US Navy will deploy two hospital ships to the country's east and west coasts over the coming weeks.

The USNS Comfort is headed to New York City Harbor.

The vessels will not treat COVID-19 patients.

They will instead focus on the overflow of other cases from local hospitals.

According to Popular Mechanics, the Mercy class ships are 272.5m long and have a beam of 32.2m.

They can be staffed by 1,200 medical staff, 70 crew members and other specialists.

Popular Mechanics reports that both ships also contain around 1,000 beds for patients and 12 operating rooms. They can also receive patients via helicopter or boat.

The ships are outfitted with a pharmacy, medical laboratory and radiology equipment.

Citing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Fox 5 New York reports that the USNS Comfort will arrive in the state around mid-April.

