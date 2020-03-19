Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nirbhaya convict Akshay's wife faints outside Patiala House court

Nirbhaya convict Akshay's wife faints outside Patiala House court

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Nirbhaya convict Akshay's wife faints outside Patiala House court
Nirbhaya convict Akshay's wife faints outside Patiala House court
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya convict' wife faints outside court, says she wants to kill self

Barely 15 hours ahead of the hanging in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, high voltage drama ensued...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

pickooo

A V RT @timesofindia: Nirbhaya case: Wife of death-row convict Akshay Singh faints outside Delhi court https://t.co/upIgTZ1S49 via @TOIDelhi 7 minutes ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today Nirbhaya case: Wife of death-row convict Akshay faints outside court https://t.co/pbr6wfobft 11 minutes ago

ami_ritabrata

Ritabrata Dutta RT @PTI_News: Nirbhaya case: High voltage drama outside Patiala House Court as death-row convict Akshay Singh's wife faints 21 minutes ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News Wife of one of the death-row convicts, Akshay Singh, broke down in the courtroom as the judge dismissed an applicat… https://t.co/6eo5sURPtw 22 minutes ago

XcelciorK

Comrade Xcelcior Knight RT @Dibyend48970765: When her husband had committed the crime n the case was dragged 7-8 yrs during that tenure whr was she? Now when her h… 33 minutes ago

Dhirendra_say

Dhirendra Kumar She hardest to suffer, want separation before hanging (I agree no mercy) of her husband culprit in NirbhayaCase. Sh… https://t.co/s3eiREBTGB 40 minutes ago

goldenarcher

Jayanta Bhattacharya🇮🇳 RT @Outlookindia: Wife of Akshay Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the #Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, fainted outside the… 49 minutes ago

walaa_news

News Walaa ‘I want justice too, Kill me too’: Nirbhaya death-row convict Akshay’s wife before fainting https://t.co/4rM9D0o8yH #livenewsindia 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.