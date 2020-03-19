Global  

Late-Night hosts deliver ‘post apocalyptic’ shows from home

With production suspended indefinitely on their respective late-night shows, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have decided to take matters into their own hands.

