Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Disinfectant sprayed on train in Portugal to prevent spread of coronavirus

Disinfectant sprayed on train in Portugal to prevent spread of coronavirus

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Disinfectant sprayed on train in Portugal to prevent spread of coronavirus

Disinfectant sprayed on train in Portugal to prevent spread of coronavirus

Disinfectant is being sprayed inside a train in Porto, Portugal on Monday (March 16) to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Disinfectant sprayed on train in Portugal to prevent spread of coronavirus

Disinfectant is being sprayed inside a train in Porto, Portugal on Monday (March 16) to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Wednesday declared a state of emergency.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Firefighters spray popular tourist spots with disinfectant in Thailand [Video]

Firefighters spray popular tourist spots with disinfectant in Thailand

Firefighters attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus in public places around the city by spraying a non-caustic germ killer diluted with water in the popular tourist gathering spots Thae Pae G

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Indonesian train station sprayed with disinfectant amid COVID-19 fears [Video]

Indonesian train station sprayed with disinfectant amid COVID-19 fears

Video footage from Monday (March 16) shows workers spray disinfectants at a train station in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid growing fears.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:31Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.