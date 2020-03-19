Disinfectant sprayed on train in Portugal to prevent spread of coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published Disinfectant sprayed on train in Portugal to prevent spread of coronavirus Disinfectant is being sprayed inside a train in Porto, Portugal on Monday (March 16) to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. 0

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Wednesday declared a state of emergency.





