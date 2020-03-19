US drive-throughs feed students after schools close

Global  

To ease the stress on parents following the closure of schools in California because of the coronavirus, drive throughs have been established so parents can pick up meals for their children in lieu of what they would get at school.

Libby Hogan reports.

