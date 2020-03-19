Brazilians bang pots and pans to protest Bolsonaro

That's the sound of hundreds of Brazilians banging pots and pans - calling for President Jair Bolsonaro to step down on Wednesday.

Their frustrations boiling over with Brazil's escalating coronavirus crisis.

Bolsonaro has been under fire for his handling of the outbreak, which he initially called a fantasy.

But as the outbreak spreads, crushing Brazil's financial markets and infecting several politicians, Bolsonaro has been forced to confront a stark reality.

The country's number of confirmed cases has more than doubled over the past three days.

Over 400 people have been infected - including two of Bolsonaro's ministers.

At leat four people have died.

The loud protests started as Bolsonaro made a statement on live TV where he and his top ministers wore face masks and addressed the anger.

(SOUNDBITE) (Portuguese) PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO, SAYING: "The coronavirus is serious, it is concerning.

But don't reach levels of hysteria or national commotion, so that we can face this issue." Bolsonaro says he has twice tested for the virus and came out negative both times.

But 14 members of his entourage have tested positive after the group traveled to Florida to meet U.S. President Donald Trump ten days ago.

With increasing pressure to act, officials say Brazil is considering closing all its land borders Lawmakers have also approved a presidential decree declaring a national emergency.

Brazil's famed Ipanema Beach and Iguazu Falls, normally packed with tourists are now nearly empty.

Another Brazilian landmark, however, offered a more promising and hopeful sign.

Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janiero, illuminated with the flags of the world, showing solidarity with a planet in the throes of a pandemic.