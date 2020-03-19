Global  

Friends reunion 'delayed due to coronavirus'

Filming on the 'Friends' reunion special has reportedly been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friends will have to wait for reunion as coronavirus postpones shoot

Fans of Friends will now have to wait a tad longer to view the special reunion episode on it as...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •ContactMusicReuters India


Coronavirus: Friends reunion postponed indefinitely amid pandemic

On-camera reunion was due to film over two days next week
Independent - Published


