Bank of England Governor predicts severe economic downturn

Bank of England Governor predicts severe economic downturn

Bank of England Governor predicts severe economic downturn

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, says he is 'confident' about the actions taken to support the economy through the Covid-19 outbreak despite predicting a 'severe downturn'.

Bailey Says Bank Of England Ready To Do More To Reduce Covid-19 Economic Shock

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that the central bank is ready to what it...
RTTNews - Published


The new governor of the Bank of England says he will not rule out giving money direct to households amid the economic 'emergency'.

At a press conference following the rate cut, Bank Governor Mark Carney said the rate cut was part of a ” comprehensive and timely package of measures to help UK businesses and households bridge..

