Revolution BBQ sets opening on first day of coronavirus closure, sells out with takeout orders

Have its opening tuesday.

That is, until the governor ordered all restaurants would close to dine-in patrons.

However, revolution barbeque still opened its doors to carry out and delivery orders.

Owner jonathan mcgregor says they didn't want to reschedule and had everything ready to go.

And on their first day of business, the restaurant was able to sell out.

Mcgregor says they've made a few other changes given their current situation.

We went over cleaning procedures, sanitizing, trying to up our cleaning schedule.

Almost double now to make sure and i think we'll be taking off an extra day during the week.

That way we have three days of rest here for all employees.

Revolution barbeque is located on main and eighth streets in lafayette.

It will continue to serve take out and delivery orders.

