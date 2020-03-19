Global  

Japan Olympics minister regrets missing Athens, Games still on as planned

Japan Olympics minister regrets missing Athens, Games still on as planned

Japan Olympics minister regrets missing Athens, Games still on as planned

Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto says it's "regrettable" that she could not attend the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens but plans are on course for Tokyo 2020.

Japan Olympics minister regrets missing Athens, Games still on as planned

We will follow their decisions and continue to prepare for holding the Games." STORY: Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto on Thursday (March 19) said it was "regrettable" that she could not attend the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens and that preparations for the Games were underway as planned.

"There is no change.

We will continue to prepare for holding the Games."Hashimoto added.

Tokyo 2020 chose not to send a high-level delegation to Athens, which would have included organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori and Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked by reporters of a plan if the games were postponed or cancelled, Hashimoto said the decision was ulitmately up to the IOC.

"I think the IOC will make the decision, while taking all of those opinions into account." Hashimoto said.

Many sports events, some scheduled as far ahead as early June, have been cancelled or postponed due to the epidemic, raising concerns among athletes.



