Japan Olympics minister regrets missing Athens, Games still on as planned

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPANESE OLYMPICS MINISTER, SEIKO HASHIMOTO, SAYING: "It's regrettable that I couldn't go (to the flame handover ceremony).

But I'm looking forward to the flame coming to Japan as planned.

I'm planning to attend tomorrow's arrival ceremony." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPANESE OLYMPICS MINISTER, SEIKO HASHIMOTO, SAYING: "I think each country has their own situation and positions.

I understand there are concerns that they cannot prepare well because of anxiety regarding a postponement or cancellation." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) JAPANESE OLYMPICS MINISTER, SEIKO HASHIMOTO, SAYING : "I think the IOC (International Olympic Committee) will make the decision, while taking all of those opinions into account.

As the government, there is no change - we will work with IOC, Tokyo 2020, and Tokyo (government) office.

We will follow their decisions and continue to prepare for holding the Games." STORY: Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto on Thursday (March 19) said it was "regrettable" that she could not attend the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens and that preparations for the Games were underway as planned.

"There is no change.

We will continue to prepare for holding the Games."Hashimoto added.

Tokyo 2020 chose not to send a high-level delegation to Athens, which would have included organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori and Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked by reporters of a plan if the games were postponed or cancelled, Hashimoto said the decision was ulitmately up to the IOC.

"I think the IOC will make the decision, while taking all of those opinions into account." Hashimoto said.

Many sports events, some scheduled as far ahead as early June, have been cancelled or postponed due to the epidemic, raising concerns among athletes.