Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus disease 2019 > U.S. tests experimental COVID-19 vaccine on first volunteer

U.S. tests experimental COVID-19 vaccine on first volunteer

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
U.S. tests experimental COVID-19 vaccine on first volunteer

U.S. tests experimental COVID-19 vaccine on first volunteer

A U.S. volunteer became the first person to receive an experimental COVID-19 vaccine as part of the first phase of humans trial on March 16, the Associated Press reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. tests experimental COVID-19 vaccine on first volunteer



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus vaccine test opens as US volunteer gets 1st shot

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.caSeattle Times


U.S. scientists begin human trial of coronavirus vaccine

U.S. researchers at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle administered the...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TomRojie

Tom Rojie RT @Reuters: China has given the approval to begin human-safety tests of an experimental #coronavirus vaccine. Clinical trials of another v… 9 hours ago

KhmerTimes

Khmer Times China has given the go-ahead for researchers to begin human safety tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in… https://t.co/bbcyzDiVti 11 hours ago

Serge_Forester

Serge RT @Reuters: China is going ahead with the human-safety tests of an experimental #coronavirus vaccine. Experts however don’t expect an appr… 19 hours ago

cairowire

نشرة القاهرة ‎ RT @CBCNews: China has given the go-ahead for researchers to begin human safety tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine. Still, any p… 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. woman takes first COVID-19 vaccine shot in clinical trial [Video]

U.S. woman takes first COVID-19 vaccine shot in clinical trial

SEATTLE — A U.S. volunteer became the first person to receive an experimental COVID-19 vaccine as part of the first phase of humans trial on March 16, the Associated Press reports. According to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:29Published
China approves virus vaccine for clinical trials: state media [Video]

China approves virus vaccine for clinical trials: state media

China has given the go-ahead for researchers to begin human safety tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine on Monday (March 16), in the race to develop a shot against the COVID-19 epidemic that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.