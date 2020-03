Several Penn Medicine Employees Test Positive For COVID-19 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:48s - Published Jan Carabeo has the latest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Several Penn Medicine Employees Test Positive For COVID-19 COUNTIES BEING ANNOUNCEDYESTERDAY.IN DELAWARE THERE ARE NOW 26KNOWN CASES.MORE HEALTH CARE WORKERSIN OUR AREA ARE CONTRACTINGTHE VIRUS, PENN MEDICINEANNOUNCED SEVERAL WORKERSTESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID 19."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTER JANCARABAO IS LIVE AT THEHOSPITAL OF THE UNIVERSITY OFPENNSYLVANIA WITH MORE.GOOD MORNING AGAIN, JAN.REPORTER: GOOD MORNING,JIM, THAT IS RIGHT PENNMEDICINE CONFIRMED SEVERALEMPLOYEES HAVE TESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID 19.WHAT THEY ARE NOT DOGGIESTALKING ABOUT NUMBERS OR WHERETHESE EMPLOYEES WORK.PENN MEDICINE, LATESTESTABLISHMENT TO CONFIRM CASESOF THE CORONA CORONAVIRUSTELLING "EYEWITNESS NEWS" THATSEVERAL EMPLOYEES HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE.IN A STATEMENT, A SPOKESPERSONSAYS THAT WE HAVE WORK TOSWIFTLY IDENTIFY AND CONTACTBOTH PATIENT AND STAFF WHO MAYHAVE BEEN EX-SPEAKS TODD THESEINDIVIDUALS WHILE THEY WEREWORKING, TO PROVIDEINSTRUCTIONS FOR PRECAUTIONARYMEASURES AND SELF MONITORING.THE PROVIDERS ARE INQUARANTINE AT HOME AND THEYARE ADHERING TO ALLPRECAUTIONS RECOMMENDED BY THECDC.THIS COMES LESS THAN A WEEKAFTER PENN MEDICINE ENACTED ASTRICT VISITORS POLICY, AND INPATIENT FACILITIES, NOVISITORS WILL BE PERMITTEDEXCEPT UNDER SPECIALCIRCUMSTANCES.THOSE INCLUDE ONE PERSON, AT ATIME, ALLOWED TO VISIT APATIENT NEARING DEATH.AND ONE PARENT AT A TIME CANVISIT A CHILD IN THE ICU.FOR OUTPATIENT APPOINTMENT,ONLY ONE VISITOR CAN ACCOMPANYA PATIENT FOR SAME DAY SURGERYAND NO CHILD UNDER 12 ISPERMITTED IN ANYPENNSYLVANIA NOW HAS 150CONFIRMED CASES OFCORONAVIRUS, 34 OF THEM INPHILADELPHIA.A DRIVE THROUGH COVID 19CITIES NOW BEING INSTALLED FORJEFFERSON UNIVERSITY HOSPITALAT TENTH AND SOME SON STREET,AND CHOPPER THREE OVER CREWSSETTING UP A TESTING SITE ONTHE BLACKWOOD CAMPUS OF CAMDENCOUNTY COLLEGE.ANOTHER AT TEMPLE'S AMBLERCAMPUS, EXPECT TO OPEN UP NEXTWEEK.CREWS HAVE BEEN WORKING AROUNDTHE CLOCK TO START A TESTINGSITE AT CITIZENS BANK PARK, TOGET TESTED THROUGH WILL NEED APRESCRIPTION FROM THE DOCTOR.PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR TOM WOLFIS URGING PEOPLE TO KEEP THEIRDISTANCE FROM ONE ANOTHER THEHOPE TO KEEP HOSPITALS FROMBECOMING OVERWHELMED WITHCOVID 19 PATIENTS.WITH THE KNOWLEDGE OF HOWQUICKLY AND EASILY THISDISEASE SPREADS I ASK ALLPENNSYLVANIANS TO STAY HOME.I UNDERSTAND THE IMPORTANCE OFTHE PROVIDING FOR YOUR FAMILYBUT EVERY DAY THAT GOES BYTHAT PEOPLE CONTINUE TO FREELYINTERACT IS A DAY THAT THEVIRUS CONTINUES TO UNKNOWINGLYINFECT MORE AND MORE PEOPLE.REPORTER: BACK HERE INUNIVERSITY CITY NOW PENNMEDICINE ISN'T SAYING AGAINWHERE THESE EMPLOYEES WORK.THEY HAVE A LARGE HEALTH CARESYSTEM THEY ARE ALSO NOTSAYING WHAT THESE EMPLOYEES DOWITHIN THE HEALTH CARE SYSTEM.WE'RE REPORTING LIVE FROM





