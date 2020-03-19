Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Drake quarantines himself following party with Kevin Durant

Drake quarantines himself following party with Kevin Durant

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Drake quarantines himself following party with Kevin Durant

Drake quarantines himself following party with Kevin Durant

The rapper and NBA star hung out in California days before Durant revealed he had the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Drake Enters Self-Isolation After Kevin Durant Is Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker and the basketball player were hanging out together at a party before it...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR Drake quarantines himself following party with Kevin Durant: https://t.co/eK0bYWpOGd #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #coronavirusau 43 minutes ago

Paco_Dub

Ciiru. RT @GlobalGrind: Drake Quarantines Himself Following Party With Kevin Durant #coronavirus https://t.co/EUfrOTX8Ov 11 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Drake Quarantines Himself Following Party With Kevin Durant #coronavirus https://t.co/EUfrOTX8Ov 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Drake Quarantines Himself Following Party With Kevin Durant [Video]

Drake Quarantines Himself Following Party With Kevin Durant

Drake Quarantines Himself Following Party With Kevin Durant The rapper and NBA star hung out in California days before Durant revealed he had the coronavirus. They were seen out in West..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.