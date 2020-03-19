Drake quarantines himself following party with Kevin Durant 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published Drake quarantines himself following party with Kevin Durant The rapper and NBA star hung out in California days before Durant revealed he had the coronavirus.

Recent related news from verified sources Drake Enters Self-Isolation After Kevin Durant Is Tested Positive for Coronavirus The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker and the basketball player were hanging out together at a party before it...

