‘4th but final’: Dec 16 rape victim’s kin hopeful of convicts’ hanging

Mother of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim is hopeful that the convicts will be hanged on Friday.

The convicts’ mercy petition was dismissed for the second time on Thursday.

President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition.

The four convicts are scheduled to be hanged on Friday at 5.30 am.

Victim’s mother said she is hopeful her daughter will get justice tomorrow.

