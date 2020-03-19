Porto streets abandoned as Portuguese government declares state of emergency

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Eerie footage from Wednesday (March 18) shows Porto's empty streets after President Marcelo declares state of emergency in Portugal over coronavirus.

Eerie footage from Wednesday (March 18) shows Porto's empty streets after President Marcelo declares state of emergency in Portugal over coronavirus.




