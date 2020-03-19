Porto streets abandoned as Portuguese government declares state of emergency now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published Porto streets abandoned as Portuguese government declares state of emergency Eerie footage from Wednesday (March 18) shows Porto's empty streets after President Marcelo declares state of emergency in Portugal over coronavirus. 0

Porto streets abandoned as Portuguese government declares state of emergency Eerie footage from Wednesday (March 18) shows Porto's empty streets after President Marcelo declares state of emergency in Portugal over coronavirus.





