Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Immune to all viruses’: Indian minister suggests sunlight against Covid-19

‘Immune to all viruses’: Indian minister suggests sunlight against Covid-19

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
‘Immune to all viruses’: Indian minister suggests sunlight against Covid-19

‘Immune to all viruses’: Indian minister suggests sunlight against Covid-19

Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday said sunlight can prevent from all types of viruses.

Speaking in the national capital, Choubey was referring to coronavirus.

Choubey said Vitamin D is effective against all types of viruses.

Cases of coronavirus in India touched 166 on Thursday.

3 people have died in Indian due to the novel coronavirus.

Over 2,00,000 people have been affected worldwide due to the virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Immune To All Viruses [Video]

Immune To All Viruses

Immune To All Viruses

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published
Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top updates [Video]

Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top updates

Count of Coronavirus infection cases crossed 135 in India on Tuesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research said that India has reached Stage 2 of the outbreak. The death toll due to Covid-19 reached..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:23Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.