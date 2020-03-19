‘Immune to all viruses’: Indian minister suggests sunlight against Covid-19

Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday said sunlight can prevent from all types of viruses.

Speaking in the national capital, Choubey was referring to coronavirus.

Choubey said Vitamin D is effective against all types of viruses.

Cases of coronavirus in India touched 166 on Thursday.

3 people have died in Indian due to the novel coronavirus.

Over 2,00,000 people have been affected worldwide due to the virus.