Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 19/03/2020

China has reported no new domestic transmissions of coronavirus for the first time since the outbreak started, while in the UK, the government has announced the closure of schools, colleges and nurseries from Friday.

The death toll in Italy increased by 475 – the highest in a single day – as more than 40,000 people are charged for violating the enforced lockdown in the country.

