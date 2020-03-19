Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > US President called the COVID-19 'the Chinese virus', why is that wrong? | Oneindia News

US President called the COVID-19 'the Chinese virus', why is that wrong? | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
US President called the COVID-19 'the Chinese virus', why is that wrong? | Oneindia News

US President called the COVID-19 'the Chinese virus', why is that wrong? | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump has been using the label Chinese virus to refer to the COVID-19.

He defended this as a correct identifier because the virus had in fact originated from China.

His choice of words has been called out as racist.

We explain why viruses are reffered to by their scientific names and how we arrive at these terms. #CronavirusPandemic #COVID2019 #COVID19inUSA

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sambuckyshit

Sambucky Rights 🤴🏾💙🤴🏻 FALL 2020 RT @kennymellman: Those of us who remember that AIDS was at one point called Gay-Related Immune Deficiency should be screaming that the pre… 57 seconds ago

mabosoag

Marcelo Solis RT @SInow: Jeremy Lin called out President Trump for his use of the term "Chinese Virus" to describe the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that Tr… 5 minutes ago

turnipman2

turnipman @marcorubio No, it's Covid-19 or Coronavirus or viral pneumonia. There was no argument until the President called i… https://t.co/szxLnTjZ0n 1 hour ago

fringedlotus86

Laura D @MarkRuffalo @realDonaldTrump Regardless of whether it “came from China”, if the president is aware that it could c… https://t.co/Lp6UGm2Lji 2 hours ago

JMiller917

Jordan Miller @clickclack1 @MattSeg09 @LarryBoorstein @CNN Props to you for saying Trump handled it poorly. All I was saying is h… https://t.co/DHhlsyPvOn 2 hours ago

NeishaWong

Neisha D Wong 🦊 RT @nytopinion: President Trump has repeatedly called the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 a "Chinese virus." A Florida teenager looks at… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

CU Professor weighs in on malaria drug that may help treat coronavirus [Video]

CU Professor weighs in on malaria drug that may help treat coronavirus

On Thursday, President Trump touted that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine could help treat the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. The drugs have been used for decades to treat..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:16Published
Brazil's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Pass 600 [Video]

Brazil's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Pass 600

Within two days, confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil surpassed 600. President Jair Bolsonaro said the outbreak should peak in three to four months. According to Reuters, Bolsonaro said the country..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.