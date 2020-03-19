Chinese city runs free public transport trial as companies reopen after coronavirus outbreak slows

A city in eastern China ran a free public transport trial during peak hours as companies reopened after the coronavirus outbreak slowed.

In the video, shot in the Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province on March 17, commuters can be seen touching their cards to enter a metro station.

Another clip shows hundreds of people waiting for the train on the platform.

According to reports, buses and trains are free of charge for residents in Hangzhou during 7:00 a.m.

And 9:00 a.m.

And 16:30-18:30 from March 18 to March 31.

In order to give people more confidence to use public transport as well as reduce the number of private vehicles on the ground, Hangzhou started a trial run for free public transport.

The passenger flow volume was reportedly back to 50% of that before the coronavirus outbreak.

The video was provided by local media with permission.