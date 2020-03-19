Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chinese city runs free public transport trial as companies reopen after coronavirus outbreak slows

Chinese city runs free public transport trial as companies reopen after coronavirus outbreak slows

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Chinese city runs free public transport trial as companies reopen after coronavirus outbreak slows

Chinese city runs free public transport trial as companies reopen after coronavirus outbreak slows

A city in eastern China ran a free public transport trial during peak hours as companies reopened after the coronavirus outbreak slowed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chinese city runs free public transport trial as companies reopen after coronavirus outbreak slows

A city in eastern China ran a free public transport trial during peak hours as companies reopened after the coronavirus outbreak slowed.

In the video, shot in the Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province on March 17, commuters can be seen touching their cards to enter a metro station.

Another clip shows hundreds of people waiting for the train on the platform.

According to reports, buses and trains are free of charge for residents in Hangzhou during 7:00 a.m.

And 9:00 a.m.

And 16:30-18:30 from March 18 to March 31.

In order to give people more confidence to use public transport as well as reduce the number of private vehicles on the ground, Hangzhou started a trial run for free public transport.

The passenger flow volume was reportedly back to 50% of that before the coronavirus outbreak.

The video was provided by local media with permission.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Drone disinfects street in the Philippines to fight coronavirus [Video]

Drone disinfects street in the Philippines to fight coronavirus

Health workers in the Philippines used a drone on Thursday (March 19) to spray disinfectant along streets and over buildings in the fight against the coronavirus. Officials in Pasig City in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:31Published
Several London Underground stations could close due to pandemic [Video]

Several London Underground stations could close due to pandemic

Dozens of stations on the London Underground network could be closed from Thursday following the outbreak of Covid-19. Up to 40 stations which do not interchange with other lines could be closed, while..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.