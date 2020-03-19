Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > RuPaul's Drag Race UK halts filming

RuPaul's Drag Race UK halts filming

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
RuPaul's Drag Race UK halts filming

RuPaul's Drag Race UK halts filming

The "plug has been pulled" completely on filming of the second series of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' and the show is on hold indefinitely.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PinkNews

PinkNews RuPaul’s Drag Race UK halts season two filming due to… you guessed it, coronavirus https://t.co/wcwjiPyYIS 1 minute ago

excuseyou77

Love, Brandon B. 🏳️‍🌈 RT @digitalspytv: RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 halts filming due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/RMMfjd1gXA 24 minutes ago

lankathilina

Lanka Thilina RuPaul's Drag Race UK halts filming of its second season amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis https://t.co/Vy5ZDUb93X https://t.co/UczWhOzmAs 11 hours ago

TARDIS75

TARDIS75 RT @digitalspy: RuPaul's #DragRaceUK season 2 halts filming due to the #coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/WhxpyndSdr https://t.co/sujflss… 12 hours ago

Jemzamia

Jemz Thomson RT @digitalspybrk: RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 halts filming due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/t4IDrtdo0r 13 hours ago

digitalspy

Digital Spy RuPaul's #DragRaceUK season 2 halts filming due to the #coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/WhxpyndSdr https://t.co/sujflssY6n 13 hours ago

digitalspybrk

DS Breaking News RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 halts filming due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/t4IDrtdo0r 15 hours ago

digitalspytv

Digital Spy TV RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 halts filming due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/RMMfjd1gXA 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.