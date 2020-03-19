University of Kansas Hospital asks people to stay home

GOOD MORNING ANDWELCOME BACK TO 41ACTION NEWS.BY THIS POINT, MANY OFYOU MAY BE WORKINGFROM HOME.HEALTH PROFESSIONALSACROSS THE COUNTRYARE URGING YOU TO STAYHOME AS MUCH ASPOSSIBLE.THIS MORNING, WE HAVE,DOCTOR DANA HAWKINSONFROM K-U MED JOINING USFROM SKYPE ABOUT WHYTHIS IS SO IMPORTANT.This is NOT NYC or ITALY yet.We have a chance to BLUNTthe curve but everyone has tostay home/stay safeThat"s the urgentemergency message.I think no one is havingcapacity or supply issues YET.If the community canunderstand this message theycan understand that they cansave a life and perhaps avoidgetting sick by staying home,washing hands, coughing intotheir elbow, etcThere is no treatment orvaccine for this.

The onlypower people have isthemselves.The virus is all around us ajust like fashion we geteverything late.

That"sthe blessing herDon"t worry about thebeds/vents, every hospital isworking together with the statand there is a finite amountPERIOD.What we need is for people tostay home to slow this diseaseso it doesn"t overwhelmedthe medical community.Keep distance, talk on thephone, face time, stay homeunless you HAVE to go out toget medicine or food, and thenkeep your distance.