Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > University of Kansas Hospital asks people to stay home

University of Kansas Hospital asks people to stay home

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 04:58s - Published < > Embed
University of Kansas Hospital asks people to stay home

University of Kansas Hospital asks people to stay home

Dr. Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Hospital talks about COVID-19 in the community.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

University of Kansas Hospital asks people to stay home

GOOD MORNING ANDWELCOME BACK TO 41ACTION NEWS.BY THIS POINT, MANY OFYOU MAY BE WORKINGFROM HOME.HEALTH PROFESSIONALSACROSS THE COUNTRYARE URGING YOU TO STAYHOME AS MUCH ASPOSSIBLE.THIS MORNING, WE HAVE,DOCTOR DANA HAWKINSONFROM K-U MED JOINING USFROM SKYPE ABOUT WHYTHIS IS SO IMPORTANT.This is NOT NYC or ITALY yet.We have a chance to BLUNTthe curve but everyone has tostay home/stay safeThat"s the urgentemergency message.I think no one is havingcapacity or supply issues YET.If the community canunderstand this message theycan understand that they cansave a life and perhaps avoidgetting sick by staying home,washing hands, coughing intotheir elbow, etcThere is no treatment orvaccine for this.

The onlypower people have isthemselves.The virus is all around us ajust like fashion we geteverything late.

That"sthe blessing herDon"t worry about thebeds/vents, every hospital isworking together with the statand there is a finite amountPERIOD.What we need is for people tostay home to slow this diseaseso it doesn"t overwhelmedthe medical community.Keep distance, talk on thephone, face time, stay homeunless you HAVE to go out toget medicine or food, and thenkeep your distance.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Johnson County patient at University of Kansas Hospital 'doing well,' officials say [Video]

Johnson County patient at University of Kansas Hospital 'doing well,' officials say

A Johnson County woman admitted into the University of Kansas Hospital after testing "presumptive positive" for COVID-19 is "doing well," health officials said on Monday.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:10Published
Hospitals change entry procedures amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Hospitals change entry procedures amid coronavirus outbreak

Local hospitals are prepared for outbreaks, and coronavirus is no exception. The changes in procedures start as people walk through the door.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:35Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.