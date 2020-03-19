Your CBS4 Forecast For Thursday 3/19 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:29s - Published Your CBS4 Forecast For Thursday 3/19 On this first day of Spring, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 82F. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Thursday Morning Weather



Llarisa Abreu has the latest forecast. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:49 Published 23 minutes ago Showers, Storms Thursday



CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros has the latest forecast. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:02 Published 56 minutes ago