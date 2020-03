Local pantries prep for a surge in food insecure families during COVID-19 pandemic 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:49s - Published Local pantries prep for a surge in food insecure families during COVID-19 pandemic Local pantries prep for a surge in food insecure families during COVID-19 pandemic 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local pantries prep for a surge in food insecure families during COVID-19 pandemic PANDEMIC, PEOPLESTILL NEED TO EATAND STILL NEEDTHEIR FOOD." -AMBER DETERMANAS THE COVID-19PANDEMICCHANGES THEDAILY LIFE OFMILLIONS ACROSSTHE GLOBE -FAMILIES IN NEEDBECOME MOREVULNERABLE THANEVER.FOOD PANTRIESARE FILLING UPTHEIR SHELVES,AND VOLUNTEERSARE WORKING TOPREPARE FOR ANINCREASE IN FOODINSECUREFAMILIES..."I KNOW IT'S AREALLY SCARYTIME AND THERE ISA LOT OFUNCERTAINTYRIGHT NOW ..."JENNA WHITAKERNATS FATHER MIKEECKLEY WITHOMAHA CATHOLICCHARITIES SAYSTHE IMPACTS OFTHIS VIRUS GOBEYOND OURHEALTH.NOW, WITHSCHOOL OUT -FAMILIES IN NEEDHAVE TO PUT FOODON THEIR TABLEFOR ADDITIONALMEALS."WHEN THEYWERE'NT REALLYREADY FOR THEMTO BE THEREBREAKFAST ANDLUNCH DURINGTHE SCHOOL DAYNOW THEY AREGOING TO BE HOMEAND THERE IS THATGREATER NEED."AS FOOD BANKSRUSH TO STOCK UPON CANNEDGOODS, THEY ALSOARE NAVIGATINGSAFER WAYS TOSERVE...STAND UP- "INNORMALCIRCUMSTANCE,THOSE IN NEEDWOULD COME TOTHE FOOD PANTRYTO PICK OUT THEIROWN FOOD.HOWEVER, NOWWITH THEINCREASED CASEDOF COVID-19, THECHARITY IS FILLINGUP BOXES FORPICK UP TO HELPREDUCEEXPOSURE." "THISIS A WAY TO KEEPOUR VOLUNTEERSAND OUR STAFFHEALTHY ANDSAFE, AND A WAYTO KEEP OURCLIENTS HEALTHYALSO." NATSMIKAELA SCHUELE,DIRECTOR OFEMERGENCY ANDSUPPORTIVE FOODSERVICE WITHCATHOLICCHARITIES SAYSTHEY SERVE 250TO 300 HUNDREDPEOPLE IN ANORMAL WEEK...SCHUELE SAYSTHE TIME IS NOWTO PREPARE - ANDSUPPORT ALLPEOPLE DURINGTHESE DIFFICULTTIMES..."GROCERY STORESARE LIMITED.THE FOOD BANK ISLIMITED WITHFOOD AND PEOPLEAREN'T WORKING-SO PEOPLE NEEDTHE EXTRA FOODAND WE ARE JUSTRYING TO DOWHATERVER WECAN TO PROVIDTHAT FOR THEM...THEY DO NEEDDONATIONS - BUTDUE TO SOCIALDISTANCING...THEY ARE ASKINGYOU DONATEONLINE AT CC-OMAHA DOT ORG.THEY SAY THISWILL HELP THEMBUY FOOD TO HELPTHIER CLIENTS,ESPECIALLY NOWWHEN THINGS ARECONSTANLYCHANGING...LIVE AT ----..KENLUETZEN...3 NEWSNOW THISMORNING...NEVER UNDERESTIM





