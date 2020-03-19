Global  

Drone Footage Shows ‘Ghost Town’ Paris Under Coronavirus Lockdown

Paris is one of the world’s most famous cities, normally bustling with crowds but drone footage shows what it looks like under coronavirus lockdown.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Paris Coronavirus: Lockdown Turns Magnet City into a Ghost Town

France imposed the restriction at noon on Tuesday, ordering people to stay inside except for a few...
NYTimes.com - Published


Drone footage reveals empty streets of Paris [Video]

Drone footage reveals empty streets of Paris

The normally busy streets of Paris, France are nearly empty after the French government put its 67 million people under lockdown on Tuesday (March 17) in an unprecedented act during peacetime due to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published
Thousands of Burmese workers 'reverse migrate' back to their uninfected homeland amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Thousands of Burmese workers 'reverse migrate' back to their uninfected homeland amid coronavirus pandemic

Footage shows thousands of Burmese workers 'reverse migrating' back to their uninfected homeland amid the coronavirus pandemic. The immigrants labourers had all been working across northern Thailand..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:03Published
