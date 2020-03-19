Dollar General introducing Senior Hour

Population remains the most vulnerable to contract the coronavirus.

Now, several stores are making accommodatio ns for them to be able to get what they need.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live to explain.

Madelyne./// tyler.

Dollar general here in byron normally opens their doors at 8.

But for the next few weeks, they're opening at 7 in the morning.

It's only for the older population though.

Because they're most susceptible to covidá19, dollar general is allowing senior citizens to come in one hour early to get their shopping done so they can avoid the rest of the population.

In a statement i received from dollar general headquarters, it reads quote, "the senior hour is designed to allow our vulnerable and atárisk neighbors the opportunity to purchase the items they need in a less crowded environment," end quote.

They explained to me that dollar general is also strongly encouraging customers who can wait an additional hour, to do so.

Thank you madelyne.

Along with dollar general, some other local stores opening an hour earlier for senior citizens are