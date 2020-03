Latest number on the Coronavirus

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA IS TAKEN CAREOF.(AD LIB TOSS IN BOXES)EVERY SINGLE STATE NOW HAS ATLEAST ONE CASE OF THECORONAVIRUS-- AND THERE ARE MORETHAN 9-THOUSAND CASES IN THEUNITED STATES WITH 150 DEATHS.HERE IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA-- LEECOUNTY NOW HAS NINE CASES... ANDTHERE ARE ELEVEN IN COLLIERCOUNTY.

CHARLOTTE IS STILL ATONE.AROUND OUR STATE THE NUMBER OFPOSITIVE CORONAVIRUS CASES INALL OF FLORIDA IS CURRENTLY AT328OF THOSE CASES, *299 OF THOSEPEOPLE *LIVE IN FLORID29 ARE IN NON-FLORIDA RESIDENTS.HERE’S THE LATEST DATA ON THEVIRUS’ SPREAD WORLDWIDE --THERE ARE ALMOST 219-THOUSANDCASES GLOBALLYMORE THAN 88-HUNDRED PEOPLE H