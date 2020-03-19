Global  

Sadiq Khan: Londoners should not travel unless 'essential'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned Londoners they should not be travelling unless they "really, really have to" as 40 Underground stations were closed in the city to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Transport for London has announced up to 40 Tube stations will be closed on Thursday and a reduced service will run on the rails from Friday.

