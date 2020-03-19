Global  

Britons on board Covid-19-infected cruise ship fly back from Cuba

British passengers have touched down in Heathrow after being stuck on a Covid-19-stricken cruise ship in Cuba.

Those who have been isolated on board the Braemar cruise ship, operated by Fred Olsen Cruise Line, touched down in Heathrow Airport after travelling from Jose Marti Airport, in Havana, Cuba on British Airways flights.

Some 667 Britons were on board the quarantined ship, and those with flu-like symptoms are being flown back at a later date.

Phillip Allison, one of the passengers brought home on Thursday morning, said the journey back was "a dream."

