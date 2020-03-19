Huntsville Hospital Visitation Policy Changes

The markets.

Huntsville hospital is working to stop the spread of coronavirus by adding more restrictions for visitors.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live at the hospital with what visitors needs to know before they step through the doors, sierra?

This morning, even stricter rules are in place for visitors than what was implemented just two weeks ago.

Visitors are now limited to one person at a time.

When you enter the hospital, staff are screening people through a series of questions.

They ask that you try to video-chat or call a hospital patient rather than coming to visit and potentially exposing others.

"don't visit anyone unless you need to, we're having people at the elevators, trying to limit it to 1 visitor per patient."

In a effort to clear the waiting rooms, the hospital is setting up a system where staff will call you when a patient is ready to be picked up.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31