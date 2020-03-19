Global  

Windrush: Priti Patel 'truly sorry' as report uncovers 'systemic operational' Home Office failings

Windrush: Priti Patel 'truly sorry' as report uncovers 'systemic operational' Home Office failings

Windrush: Priti Patel 'truly sorry' as report uncovers 'systemic operational' Home Office failings

A report into the Windrush scandal says victims were let down by “systemic failings” at the Home Office.

In April 2018 it emerged some immigrants were facing deportation from the UK due to paperwork issues.

PM 'sticking by' Priti Patel following fresh bullying allegations [Video]

PM 'sticking by' Priti Patel following fresh bullying allegations

Boris Johnson has told MPs he is "sticking by" Home Secretary Priti Patel, following further allegations of bullying against her.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:00Published
PM commits to Patel bullying investigation [Video]

PM commits to Patel bullying investigation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was challenged during PMQs today on claims Home Secretary Priti Patel had bullied her private secretary at the Department for International Development. Mr Johnson..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:32Published
