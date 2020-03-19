Mazda-Toyota Continuing Production

Global  

In the wake of top US automakers shutting down, Mazda-Toyota plans to remain in production.

Happening today.

Top u-s automakers are shutting down their assembly lines because of the coronavirus.

Ford says it plants will shut down after thursday night shifts - through march 30th.

General motors also announced it will close all of their north american factories temporarily.

Fiat-chrysler has not commented on when they will shut down.

This morning -- we're learning mazda-toyota will continue construction on their new huntsville plant amid coronavirus concerns.

Waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live with how the company plans to keep workers safe.

As several auto manufacturers shut down production, mazda-toyota is moving forward with construction of their new facility.

In a statement to our newsroom -- the manufacturer told us they're monitoring the status and impact of coronavirus daily.

They told us they have increased sanitation efforts and are keeping the safety and welfare of workers in mind.

Yesterday -- fiat chrysler, general motors, ford, honda, and toyota all announced they're suspending production at their plants until later this month.

Production at the toyota plant here is huntsville is expected to start back up on march 25.

Mazda-toyota began construction on the plant in 20-18.

Production is expected to start next year.

Reporting live in madison co, rr, waay 31 news.




