60,000 Homeless Californians Could Contract Coronavirus

California could be facing thousands of new cases of coronavirus if projections are accurate regarding the homeless population.

Studies show that more than 60,000 homeless people could become ill with the coronavirus in California over the next eight weeks.

Governor Gavin Newsom warned that this scenario would badly strain the already struggling healthcare system.

According to Reuters, hospitalization rates for those infected is about 20%.

