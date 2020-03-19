HT Media's CEO shares 6 steps to stay safe & keep business as usual I Coronavirus Concerns

What unusual times we live in.

The Coronavirus crisis is fast transforming into one of the severest societal challenges of the modern world.

In this video, the MD and CEO of HT Media Ltd, Praveen Someshwar explains the Group’s 6-pronged strategy to help create a safe working environment for its employees, affiliates and all stakeholders.

He also assures it will be business as usual for our readers, listeners, viewers and customers despite the challenging times.