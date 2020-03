Parents try to figure out next steps

12 ARE IN JOHNSONCOUNTY.THIS MORNING A STATETASK FORCE IS WORKINGON LESSON PLANS FORKANSAS STUDENTS.MANY PARENTS AREWONDERING WHAT THOSEPLANS WILL INCLUDE -NOW THAT THEY KNOWSCHOOLS WILL REMAINCLOSED IN KANSAS FORTHE REST OF THE SCHOOLYEAR.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER RAE DANIELSPOKE WITH ONEGRANDMOTHER -- WHO ISIN LIMBO.THIS IS WHAT YOU'LL SEEAT SEVERAL SCHOOLBUILDINGS ACROSSKANSAS -- EMPTY PARKINGLOTS AS EDUCATIONLEADERS TRY AND PLANOUT ONLINE LEARNINGFOR THEIR STUDENTS.

INTHE MEANT TIME, PARENTSAND GUARDIANS AREADJUSTING.WOMAN WHO MANAGESSEVEN LAUNDRY MATS.SHE IS RAISING THREEGRANDCHILDREN, ALL OFWHOM ARE NOW STAYINGAT HOME AFTER THE NEWSWAS RELEASED.AS MS. AGUILAR BALANCESWORK AND HERGRANDCHILDREN'SSCHOOL WORK, SHE'SALSO TRYING TO EASETHEIR MIND AS WHATHAPPENS IN THE FUTURE."Mary Aguilar, grandparent1:32:34Well are we going to have togo to summer school and I'mlike I don't know because thiscould stretch into the summertoo , I mean we could be luckyif you guys get to go back toschool in the Fall1:32:46I have a lot of friends andfriends that are teachers if Icome into problems, hopefullythey'll be able to help me outSHE SAYS SHE DOES A LOTOF FACETIMING TO MAKESURE HERGRANDCHILDREN ARE ONTOP OF THINGS - BUTDOES RAISE CONCERN ASTO HOW SCHOOLS WILL BECLOSED FOR.

REPORTINGLIVE, RAE DANIEL, 41ACTION NEWS TODA