Alaska’s Congressman Who Called COVID-19 ‘Beer Virus’ Skipped Relief Package Vote to Attend NRA Fundraiser 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:08s - Published Alaska’s Congressman Who Called COVID-19 ‘Beer Virus’ Skipped Relief Package Vote to Attend NRA Fundraiser Instead of voting on an emergency coronavirus relief package, Alaska’s only Congressman attended an NRA fundraiser. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

