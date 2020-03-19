One of England's oldest cathedrals lights spire BLUE in support of NHS

Rochester Cathedral in Kent - England's second-oldest cathedral - has illuminated its spire blue in a stunning show of support for the country's National Health Service as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The cathedral tweeted on March 17: "As a sign of our constant prayers for those anxious and suffering in these difficult times, our spire will be lit blue.

This is both the colour of the Virgin Mary and of the NHS, as we remember and pray for all those working in the Health Service."