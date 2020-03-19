Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > One of England's oldest cathedrals lights spire BLUE in support of NHS

One of England's oldest cathedrals lights spire BLUE in support of NHS

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
One of England's oldest cathedrals lights spire BLUE in support of NHS

One of England's oldest cathedrals lights spire BLUE in support of NHS

Rochester Cathedral in Kent - England's second-oldest cathedral - has illuminated its spire blue in a stunning show of support for the country's National Health Service as it grapples with the coronavi

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

One of England's oldest cathedrals lights spire BLUE in support of NHS

Rochester Cathedral in Kent - England's second-oldest cathedral - has illuminated its spire blue in a stunning show of support for the country's National Health Service as it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The cathedral tweeted on March 17: "As a sign of our constant prayers for those anxious and suffering in these difficult times, our spire will be lit blue.

This is both the colour of the Virgin Mary and of the NHS, as we remember and pray for all those working in the Health Service."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.