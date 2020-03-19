Brazil's Christ The Redeemer Statue Illuminated With Flags Of Coronavirus-Stricken Countries 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:19s - Published Brazil's Christ The Redeemer Statue Illuminated With Flags Of Coronavirus-Stricken Countries The special lights are encouraging Brazilians to pray for everyone dealing with the outbreak. Jasmine Viel reports.

