Brazil's Christ The Redeemer Statue Illuminated With Flags Of Coronavirus-Stricken Countries
|
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Brazil's Christ The Redeemer Statue Illuminated With Flags Of Coronavirus-Stricken Countries
The special lights are encouraging Brazilians to pray for everyone dealing with the outbreak.
Jasmine Viel reports.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Stunning images have surfaced on social media showing the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, in Rio...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources