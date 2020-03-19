Global  

US Tax Payment Deadline Extended 90 Days Due to Coronavirus

US Tax Payment Deadline Extended 90 Days Due to Coronavirus

US Tax Payment Deadline Extended 90 Days Due to Coronavirus

The announcement was made by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Who said Americans should still file by the standard April 15 date for refunds.

IRS delays tax payment deadline by 90 days

The IRS has delayed tax payment deadlines for 90 days because of the coronavirus pandemic, though at...
HousingWire - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattlePI.comSeattle Times


Administration announces 90-day delay for many tax payments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says individuals and businesses will be allowed to delay...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



bandifofandi

PipandGoose RT @RepCarbajal: Across the country, Americans who owe federal income taxes less than $1M can defer payment for 90 days, interest and penal… 14 minutes ago

PurlLeslie

#GoJoe 🥁🌊🌉🕊️🇺🇲 RT @MuskratNews: @JaySukow @AP Deadline for paying was moved back to July two days ago. https://t.co/DeqwOAtwFm 43 minutes ago

ProfBirge

Elizabeth Birge RT @jjsahadi: Treas Secy Mnuchin said today fed'l tax FILING deadline extended to July 15. That comes days after extending the tax PAYMENT… 1 hour ago

ShawnAnn

Shawn Ann @yesnodetroit @Local4News This article is incorrect. The filing deadline is still April 15. They are just giving pe… https://t.co/5CAiaG4xGS 1 hour ago

questpattern

Test Pattern @AllofKandi LOL! I appeciate the correction (I admit I've been avoiding the News because, I'm kinda sick of it)… https://t.co/wct3GL7o3B 1 hour ago

KOYNFM

KOYN IRS Filing and Payment Deadline Extended For 90 Days...Read more here: https://t.co/kfznzYzjgm https://t.co/g11qmyquvR 1 hour ago

MsCappy1015

Kathy RT @RepHoulahan: GOOD NEWS: It’s still tax season but if you owe less than $1M in taxes for 2019, you have an extra 90 days to pay it. Alth… 2 hours ago

MuskratNews

Tom McCudden @JaySukow @AP Deadline for paying was moved back to July two days ago. https://t.co/DeqwOAtwFm 2 hours ago

