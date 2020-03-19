Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts to hang on March 20 after court rejects plea

Global  

Four men convicted of raping a 23-year-old in 2012 are slated to be hanged on March 20, 2020.

A Delhi court rejected a plea filed by three of the four convicts, claiming that the second mercy plea of one of them was still pending.

The public prosecutor informed the court that the second mercy pleas of two of the convicts had already been rejected.

He also said that the counsel of the convicts was giving false information.

The convicts are slated to be executed at 5:30 am on Friday.

Nirbhaya case: Four death row convicts to be hanged on Friday as Delhi court dismisses plea for staying execution

Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) are set to be...
DNA - Published

December 16 gangrape case: Delhi court rejects convicts’ plea seeking stay on execution


Indian Express - Published


