2019/20 season extended indefinitely

Emma Kang RT @JamesPearceLFC: Premier League confirm that there will no games played until April 30 at the earliest. FA Board has agreed that the sea… 13 seconds ago

Women in Football RT @SkySportsNews: The FA, Premier League and EFL statement confirms they have extended the season "indefinitely" to ensure it is completed… 48 seconds ago

Oluwafemi Dunni RT @SamWallaceTel: Premier League announces that, along with FA & EFL, it has scrapped rule that season must end by June 1 & extended "inde… 1 minute ago

mattj @espionage2017 @talkSPORT Trying ready it, they’ve also extended the league indefinitely, next season will be delay… https://t.co/BzGP84JdUw 2 minutes ago

✌️Fleeky.Hakeem😋 RT @DeadlineDayLive: @premierleague The 2019-20 season has officially been extended INDEFINITELY after the coronavirus emergency meeting.… 2 minutes ago

Gorilla Games Africa RT @imfuraluc10: #NewsUpdate @premierleague confirm that there will no games played until April 30 at the earliest. FA Board has agreed th… 2 minutes ago

aiman RT @adrianjclarke: The 2019/20 season to be extended ‘indefinitely’ until its conclusion. No football until April 30 at earliest. The rig… 2 minutes ago