Drake self-isolates amid coronavirus crisis

Drake self-isolates amid coronavirus crisis

Drake self-isolates amid coronavirus crisis

Drake has gone into isolation after he partied with Nets star Kevin Durant last week - just days before he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

