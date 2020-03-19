Coronavirus worries causes Chico's Thursday night market to postpone

Global  

It is Thursday, March 19th, the night which should have marked the opening of Chico's Thursday night market.

The coronavirus pandemic is postponing the start.

It is thursday, march 19th... the night which shoul* have marked the opening of chico's thursday night market.

The coronavirus pandemic is postponing the start -..

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live in chico... jafet - do we know when or if market might open??

If all goes well... the new date will be april 16th.

Hundreds of people usually come every night its open.

This is what you usually see if you head to the market - crowds of people.

But during these uncertain times - we're all encouraged to be at least six feet away from someone to prevent virus exposure.

Representatives from the downtown chico business association say that when the market reopens it will take extra safety precautions.

Those precautions include spacing out booths, increasing hand washing, and limiting exposure between vendors and customers.

Jafet serrato action news now.

