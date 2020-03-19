Global  

Govt on Coronavirus: Flights, trains curtailed; elderly, kids stay home

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:19s - Published < > Embed
The Central government issued fresh guidelines in light of rising cases of Coronavirus infection in the country.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare addressed the media on Thursday.

He said that the government had decided to temporarily block international flights from coming to India.

He also revealed guidelines to reduce crowding in public transport systems. Covid-19 cases have crossed 165 in India.

