Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia

NO MORE DEATH WARRANTS, NO MORE WAIT AS ALL FOUR CONVICTED IN THE NIRBHAYA GANG-RAPE AND MURDER CASE 2012 WILL HANG TOMORROW MORNING.

THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS AKSHAY THAKUR, PAWAN GUPTA, VINAY SHARMA, AND MUKESH SINGH, WHO ARE TO BE HANGED AT 5.30 AM ON FRIDAY.

THE CONVICTS HAD REQUESTED THAT THEIR EXECUTION BE STOPPED, CLAIMING THAT THEY STILL HAD LEGAL REMEDIES LEFT.

Nirbhaya case: Convicts to be hanged tomorrow

The Delhi court Thursday dismissed the plea of three of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya...
IndiaTimes - Published


Seemslikecrazyf

Tҽαɱ Pɾҽɾɳα🌈 RT @ZarazSheikh: Tomorrow Nirbhaya case convicts to be hanged. In respect of nirbhaya & her Family shall we as a fandom of Ejfians decide t… 1 minute ago

Reechamishra2

Reecha mishra RT @OpIndia_com: Nirbhaya case: No legal remedies pending says court, convicts to be finally hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am https://t.co/CfXciC… 2 minutes ago

FanSalmanKhan27

THE SALMAN KHAN !! RT @timesofindia: #NirbhayaCase: Delhi court dismisses plea of convicts seeking stay of execution, to be hanged tomorrow https://t.co/8DgEI… 3 minutes ago

BikramS1996

🇮🇳 Bikram Samanta 🇮🇳 RT @airnewsalerts: The four convicts in the #Nirbhaya gangrape case are set to be hanged at 5:30 tomorrow morning after a Delhi Court dismi… 3 minutes ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE The convicts of the 2012 Delhi rape case, will be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am, but the nation is upset with the dela… https://t.co/P1VTNj7rcI 3 minutes ago

tkparida

Tapan Parida 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Nirbhaya case: The Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea of convict Mukesh Singh challenging the Delhi High Court’s order reje… 12 minutes ago

reporting_bug

e_sayed RT @MumbaiMirror: Trigger Warning: This is how #Nirbhaya case convicts will be hanged in Tihar jail tomorrow https://t.co/tPVSm8BijM 13 minutes ago

agarwalsachinsk

Sachin Agarwal RT @PTI_News: Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses plea for staying execution of convicts, all four to be hanged on Friday, 5.30 am 14 minutes ago


Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News

ALL FOUR MEN CONVICTED OF THE GANG-RAPE AND KILLING IN THE NIRBHAYA 2012 CASE WILL BE HANGED TOMORROW MORNING AS DECIDED. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS, AKSHAY THAKUR,..

Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive

Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News

AMID THE CONORAVIRUS OUTBREAK, THE RESIDENT WELFARE ASSOCIATION MEMBERS AND DELHI POLICE TALKED TO THE PROTESTERS AT SHAHEEN BAGH, URGING THEM TO CALL OFF THEIR PROTEST IN WAKE OF VIRUS OUTBREAK, WHICH..

