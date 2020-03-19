Global  

Coronavirus: Delhi govt bans gathering of 20, restaurants closed till 31 March

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government is prohibiting gathering of more than 20 people in the national capital.

This comes amid the coronavirus outbreak that has killed one in Delhi.

Educational institutions to be shut in Delhi till 31 March, the state government ordered.

All restaurants ordered to remain shut till 31 March.

Kejriwal urged people to remain calm and take precautions.

