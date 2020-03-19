Global  

Restaurant gives $1000 for rent to employees

Restaurant gives $1000 for rent to employees

Restaurant gives $1000 for rent to employees

A Delray Beach bar has closed due to concerns over coronavirus and the owner is helping her employees cover their rent with a $1,000 stipend.

