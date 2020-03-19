Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Peter Whittingham > Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies at age of 35

Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies at age of 35

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies at age of 35

Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies at age of 35

Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham has died at the age of 35 following a fall 12 days ago.

Whittingham suffered head injuries at a pub in Barry on March 7 from what South Wales Police have described as an "accidental fall".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Cardiff player Peter Whittingham dies at 35

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Peter Whittingham, a former Premier League soccer player who suffered a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldBBC NewsBelfast TelegraphtalkSPORT


Peter Whittingham: Cardiff City legend dies aged 35 after head injury

BBC Local News: Coventry and Warwickshire -- Former Cardiff City and Aston Villa midfielder Peter...
BBC Local News - Published Also reported by •BBC SportTeam TalkDaily Star



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chopra ‘devastated’ by Whittingham death [Video]

Chopra ‘devastated’ by Whittingham death

Michael Chopra pays tribute to former Cardiff City team-mate Peter Whittingham who has died at the age of 35.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:09Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.