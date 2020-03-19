Global  

China Reports No New Domestic Coronavirus Cases

China Reports No New Domestic Coronavirus Cases

China Reports No New Domestic Coronavirus Cases

According to China&apos;s National Health Commission, there were 34 new cases Thursday.

But the agency listed those as imported cases from overseas.

China reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for first time

China on Thursday said no new domestic cases of the coronavirus were reported for the first time in...
IndiaTimes - Published

No new domestic coronavirus cases for first time, says China's National Health Commission

However, a total of 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, all of...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Khaleej TimesCBS NewsJapan TodayReuters India



